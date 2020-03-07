1  of  2
Breaking News
Crews battling fire northwest of Borger National Weather Service issues fire warning in Beaver,Oklahoma

Oklahoma governor pushes Medicaid expansion to skeptical GOP

Oklahoma

by: SEAN MURPHY

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s administration is submitting a proposal to expand Medicaid to the federal government, but Republican lawmakers are balking at a plan to pay for the state’s share.

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority submitted its Medicaid expansion plan Friday to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Stitt wants to take advantage of a block-grant-style Medicaid expansion offered to states by the Trump administration.

But Republican lawmakers who have long opposed Medicaid expansion are against Stitt’s plan to tax hospitals for the roughly $150 million needed for the state’s share.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss