OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that Stitt signed an executive order, declaring a state of emergency in relation to the severe winter weather.

According to a news release from Stitt’s office, Stitt signed Executive Order 2022-34 which declared a state of emergency for every county in Oklahoma because of the severe winter weather. Officials expect the winter storm to consist of freezing rain, snow, strong wind and low temperatures that could result in power outages and hazardous road conditions.

Officials said the order temporarily suspends requirements for size and weight permits of oversized vehicles “transporting materials and supplies used for emergency relief and power restoration,” according to the release, various state agencies are preparing for the storm, including:

Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security;

Oklahoma Corporation Commission;

Oklahoma Department of Transportation;

Oklahoma Tax Commission;

Office of Management and Enterprise Services;

Oklahoma Department of Public Safety;

Oklahoma National Guard;

Oklahoma State Department of Health