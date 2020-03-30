Oklahoma governor orders travelers from New York quarantined

Cashier Trent Cagle stand behind a plexiglass shield as he scan items at a Homeland grocery store Friday, March 27, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Homeland and other stores have installed the shields due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has joined other governors in requiring air travelers from New York and other coronavirus hot spots to quarantine when traveling to their states.

Stitt’s executive order issued Sunday says travelers who fly from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Washington state and Louisiana must self-quarantine for 14 days if they head to Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Sunday that the state’s death count from COVID-19 had risen to 16, an increase of one from the day before.

There are now 429 confirmed cases in Oklahoma.

The vast majority of those who contract COVID-19 recover.