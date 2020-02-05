Oklahoma governor orders agencies to reduce regulations

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is ordering state agencies to reduce what he says are excessive regulations and red tape.

In an executive order announced on Tuesday, Stitt directs all state agencies to undertake a review of administrative rules and identify any that are duplicative or outdated.

His order also calls for state agencies to remove two regulations for each new one created.

Stitt says Oklahoma’s administrative code is twice the size of the state of Kansas and 20% more than Missouri and New Mexico.