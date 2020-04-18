Oklahoma governor hopes to start reopening economy on May 1

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says if the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 continues to trend downward, some businesses could begin opening back up on May 1.
Stitt said at a press conference Friday that the state is continuing to ramp up its testing capacity and dedicating more resources to contact tracing, which involves interviewing those who have the coronavirus about their movements and contact with others.
State health officials reported five more deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing death toll in Oklahoma to 136.
Stitt says more than one-third of those people who died were nursing home residents.