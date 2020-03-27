Oklahoma governor halts abortions amid virus outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says abortions are included in his executive order banning elective surgeries amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Stitt amended the order Friday to specifically prohibit abortions unless they were necessary to prevent health risks to the mother.

The abortion ban would apply through April 7, although it could be extended.

Stitt issued an executive order Tuesday suspending all elective surgeries to preserve dwindling supplies of protective equipment like gloves, masks and face shields.

A similar ban in Texas prompted a federal lawsuit earlier this week.