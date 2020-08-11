Oklahoma governor donates plasma after coronavirus recovery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, the first governor in the nation to test positive for the coronavirus, says he has donated plasma to help other virus patients recover.
Stitt said in a statement Tuesday that he made the donation recently at an Oklahoma Blood Institute center in Enid.
Convalescent plasma is being researched as a potential treatment for the virus that as of Tuesday has infected a reported 44,728 people in Oklahoma and left 618 dead.
Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith also was infected with the virus and says she, too, has donated plasma.