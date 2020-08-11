Oklahoma governor donates plasma after coronavirus recovery

FILE – In this July 9, 2020 file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. Stitt, the first governor in the nation to test positive for the coronavirus, says he has donated plasma to help other virus patients recover. Stitt said in a statement Tuesday, Aug. 11th that he made the donation recently at an Oklahoma Blood Institute center in Enid. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, the first governor in the nation to test positive for the coronavirus, says he has donated plasma to help other virus patients recover.

Stitt said in a statement Tuesday that he made the donation recently at an Oklahoma Blood Institute center in Enid.

Convalescent plasma is being researched as a potential treatment for the virus that as of Tuesday has infected a reported 44,728 people in Oklahoma and left 618 dead.

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith also was infected with the virus and says she, too, has donated plasma.