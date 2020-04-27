Oklahoma governor defends plan to reopen businesses

Jessy Gage wraps a hot towel around Rick Rutledge’s head, of Tulsa, face while working at Elephant in the Room barber shop in Broken Arrow, Okla., Friday, April 24, 2020. Salons, spas and barbershops are opening up in much of Oklahoma, despite concerns from medical professionals. Gov. Kevin Stitt authorized such personal-care businesses to open on Friday, citing an overall decline in the number of people being hospitalized for the illness. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is defending plans to reopen businesses, saying there are signs pointing in the right direction and that he believes “it is time for a measured reopening.”

Stitt said Sunday on Fox News that COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined in Oklahoma, from a peak of 560 on March 30 to 300 now, and that the state has 4,600 total hospital beds available.

Barber shops and hair salons in cities without stricter restrictions were among businesses allowed to reopen Friday under health and social distancing guidelines.

Churches and restaurants are among those being allowed to reopen May 1.

The state reported Sunday that there have been 195 COVID-19 deaths and more than 3,200 confirmed cases in Oklahoma.