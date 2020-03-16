Oklahoma governor declares emergency after tweet backlash

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has declared a statewide emergency following backlash over tweeting a picture of himself and two of his children at a busy restaurant.

Health officials have urged people to avoid crowds to keep the new coronavirus from spreading.

In the since-deleted tweet, the Republican wrote Saturday that he was eating at The Collective food hall in Oklahoma City.

Stitt’s emergency declaration Sunday unlocks additional funding for health agencies and hospitals to fight COVID-19, plus loans for small businesses affected by the pandemic.

Officials say seven people in Oklahoma have tested positive for COVID-19.