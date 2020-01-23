Oklahoma governor asks judge to rule casino gambling illegal

In this Dec. 16, 2019 photo, Shelia Hargrove, of Richmond, plays gaming machines at Rosie’s gaming center in Richmond, Va. Gambling-related issues are set to be one of the hottest topics at the state Capitol when lawmakers return to the Richmond next month to kick off the 2020 legislative session. Lawmakers will decide whether to legalize online sports betting and whether to regulate betting machines that have proliferated in convenience stores in recent years. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s governor is asking a federal judge to order tribal casinos across the state to stop offering most electronic and table games.

In a court filing late Wednesday, attorneys for Gov. Kevin Stitt also asked the judge to declare the tribes’ operation of Class III electronic games illegal.

Stitt also announced Wednesday that an out-of-state law firm will no longer represent him, and that he’s hired two Oklahoma-based attorneys to handle the case.

Wednesday’s filing was in response to a lawsuit filed by three of the state’s most powerful tribes against the governor over the gaming impasse.