Oklahoma governor appoints new regents to OU, OSU boards

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has appointed one regent to the governing boards of each of the state’s top two public universities.

Stitt on Friday named Anita Holloway of accounting firm Ernst & Young to the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents.

He also named western Oklahoma rancher and banker Jimmy Harrel to the Oklahoma A&M Colleges Board of Regents.

Both appointments will require Senate confirmation.

Holloway replaces outgoing OU Regent Leslie Rainbolt-Forbes, whose term ends March 21.

Harrel replaces Lou Watkins on the board that oversees Oklahoma State University and four other regional universities.