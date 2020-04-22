Oklahoma governor announces gambling deal with 2 tribes

FILE – In this April 20, 2020, file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks in Oklahoma City. Stitt announced Tuesday, April 21, 2020, he reached a deal with two Native American tribes to increase the state’s share of revenue from new casinos, but the governor still remains locked in a legal dispute over gambling with 10 other tribes. Stitt signed new 15-year gaming compacts with the Red Rock, Oklahoma-based Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Lawton-based Comanche Nation. The compacts still must be ratified by the U.S. Department of the Interior. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has reached a deal with two Native American tribes that will increase the state’s share of revenue from new casinos and expand the kinds of gambling that tribes can offer.

Stitt signed new 15-year gaming compacts Tuesday with the Red Rock, Oklahoma-based Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation, which is headquartered in Lawton.

The compacts would authorize tribes to offer sports gambling.

The state’s share on sports gambling would be 1.1% of the amount wagered.

The exclusivity fees paid by the tribes to the state would increase dramatically, but only for new casinos.