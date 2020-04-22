Oklahoma governor announces gambling deal with 2 tribes

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has reached a deal with two Native American tribes that will increase the state’s share of revenue from new casinos and expand the kinds of gambling that tribes can offer.
Stitt signed new 15-year gaming compacts Tuesday with the Red Rock, Oklahoma-based Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation, which is headquartered in Lawton.
The compacts would authorize tribes to offer sports gambling.
The state’s share on sports gambling would be 1.1% of the amount wagered.
The exclusivity fees paid by the tribes to the state would increase dramatically, but only for new casinos.