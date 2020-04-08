Oklahoma governor again calls for more virus testing

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt answers a questions at a news conference at Oklahoma’s Strategic National Stockpile warehouse in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Stitt said he is “cautiously optimistic” that the rate of people being hospitalized from COVID-19 symptoms is starting to flatten in Oklahoma. Behind him are supplies, including roughly four million pairs of gloves, 120 thousand gowns, 173 thousand face shields and goggles, 900 thousand surgical and medical masks, 110 thousand respirators and a variety of other personal protections equipment. The actual numbers vary as more supplies arrive and are shipped out daily. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is again calling for more residents to be tested for the coronavirus while saying the state has an ample stockpile of personal protection equipment for those who treat infected patients.

Stitt said Tuesday that the state has 60 testing locations statewide and “plenty” of test kits The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports 67 deaths related to the coronavirus and at least 1,472 who have tested positive.

State prison officials say among those who have tested positive are four prison workers, a probation and parole officer and an inmate at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester.