Oklahoma governor activates National Guard after protests

People hold signs during a peaceful rally Monday, June 1, 2020, in Norman, Okla., calling attention to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on May 25. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is activating the National Guard and Oklahoma Highway Patrol after two days of protests in the state’s two largest cities.

Stitt said in a statement Monday he authorized the activation at the request of local communities.

The activation also comes after President Trump derided many governors as “weak” and demanded tougher crackdowns.

Oklahoma had large protests in Oklahoma City and Tulsa on Saturday and Sunday that were mostly peaceful, but that became unruly as darkness fell and protesters clashed with police.

Some in the crowds committed vandalism and threw items at police.