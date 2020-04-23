Oklahoma GOP leaders disagree with Stitt over compacts

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican leaders in the Oklahoma Legislature say they believe Gov. Kevin Stitt overstepped his authority when he signed gambling compacts with two Native American tribes.

House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat sent a joint letter to Stitt on Wednesday.

In it, they say the governor’s inclusion of sports betting is one of a “number of flaws” they found in their review of the compacts.

Republican Attorney General Mike Hunter also said he believes the compacts Stitt announced Tuesday with the Otoe-Missouria and Comanche Nation tribes are unlawful.