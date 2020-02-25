Oklahoma game announcer removed for ‘disgusting’ comment

by: Associated Press

NEWKIRK, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma high school basketball game announcer was removed after calling the names of the opposing team’s players “disgusting.”

The announcer at Newkirk High School said during player introductions before the Friday girl’s district tournament finals that the names of the Crooked Oak players “are pretty disgusting,” but he would try to pronounce them.

The man was removed at halftime by Newkirk Superintendent Brady Barnes, who later issued an apology on Facebook to Crooked Oak.

Barnes identified the man only as a Newkirk school employee and said he can’t discuss any personnel action taken against him.

