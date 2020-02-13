Oklahoma fines charter school $530,527 for exceeding costs

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Department of Education hit an online charter school with a half-million-dollar fine for exceeding the legal limit on administrative costs.

Epic One-on-One spent 5.58% of its total budget on administrative services, exceeding the 5% cap set by the state.

Epic spokeswoman Shelly Hickman said a coding error caused officials to include principals in the administration category.

Epic One-on-One is an online learning platform available to Oklahoma students where they meet individually with their teachers.

State schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister says there is no option for a fee waiver nor an appeal.