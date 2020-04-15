Oklahoma finance officials brace for steep revenue losses

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — State finance officials say collections to Oklahoma’s main operating fund were just 3.6% below the projected estimate.
But Office of Management and Enterprise Services Director Steve Harpe warned Tuesday that the biggest hit on the state’s General Revenue Fund will come in the last quarter of the fiscal year.
That’s when Harpe said the state will feel the full effect of $20-per-barrel oil compounded with the economic shutdown amid the coronavirus.
He says revenue from income tax collections that has helped prop up collections are expected to plummet in April amid tax-filing extensions.