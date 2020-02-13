Oklahoma ex-police officer pleads guilty to firearms charges

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former Oklahoma police officer has pleaded guilty to possessing unregistered firearm silencers.

Federal court documents show former Chandler police officer Steven Bradley Simon pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of possessing silencers without serial numbers and not registered with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Simon wrote in a plea agreement that he is pleading guilty because “I am guilty” and faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing in about 90 days.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney in Oklahoma City declined to comment on the case pending sentencing.

Simon’s attorney didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.