Oklahoma enters first weekend of shopping amid coronavirus

Denise Gavitt, left, takes the temperature of incoming client Brenda Hornbeek, right, as Hornbeek arrives for her appointment at Gavitt’s salon, Beehive Salon, Friday, May 1, 2020, in Edmond, Okla., the first day hair salons have been allowed to reopen in Edmond following shutdowns due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma went into its first weekend of a reopened economy during the coronavirus pandemic as residents were allowed to return to restaurants, mall and other stores.

State health officials reported eight new deaths and 103 new infections on Saturday, even as tempers flared in some parts of the state over restrictions still in place.

Stillwater city officials on Friday amended a local emergency declaration after businesses reported being threatened by customers who didn’t want to be forced to wear masks to enter.

The changes now make masks optional for customers.

Employees are still required to wear them.