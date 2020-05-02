Oklahoma energy company to pay $650K to resolve lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma-based oil and gas drilling company will pay $650,000 to resolve a lawsuit filed on behalf of a fired worker and hundreds of unsuccessful job applicants.

The U.S. Equal Unemployment Opportunity Commission announced the settlement Friday with Purcell, Oklahoma-based Horizontal Well Drillers LLC.

The agency alleged in its suit that the company fired a rig hand based on health information it obtained from an unlawful medical exam.

They also alleged the company rejected older rig hand applicants because of their age.

An attorney for the company says they did not admit liability as part of the settlement.