Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) The Commissioner of Public Safety, as authorized by the governor, has announced that due to inclement weather state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, and ending at 10 a.m., according to a news release from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

The following counties will be affected said Oklahoma DPS:

Beaver

Cimmaron

Texas

DPS said state employees designated to maintain basic minimum services (staff essential functions) should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.