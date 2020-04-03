Oklahoma DPS investigating hit and run on US54 outside Tyrone that injured tractor-trailer driver

TYRONE, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Oklahoma DPS is investigating a hit and run that sent a 41-year-old Pennsylvania woman to the hospital that occurred Thursday night on US 54 three miles southwest of Tyrone.

Officials say the woman was parked on the shoulder of US 54 attempting to put out a fire at the rear axle of the tractor-trailer.

That is when officials say a second vehicle hit the woman and fled the scene.

The woman was taken to an area hospital and later medi-flighted to a hospital in Wichita, Kansas. The woman was admitted in stable condition with head, arm, and leg injuries.

The investigation into the hit and run is ongoing.

