Oklahoma deputy fatally shoots man after brief chase

by: Associated Press

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A northeastern Oklahoma sheriff says a deputy fatally shot a man who tried to grab another deputy’s gun following a brief chase.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton says the chase began when a deputy tried to stop the man for having no rear lights about 2 a.m. Tuesday on the eastern edge of Tulsa.

Walton says the man led deputies on a slow-speed chase before ramming a patrol car, getting out and fighting with deputy.

Walton says the man then tried to grab a deputy’s gun and was shot by another deputy.

The deputies, who were not injured, were placed on paid leave.

Additional information wasn’t immediately released.

