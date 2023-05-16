Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 16, 2023.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced it will be releasing a “Request for Proposals” for implementing the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) NEVI Formula Program Funding.

According to ODOT, the proposal request will be issued in July with proposals due in September.

To be eligible for funding to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure installation, ODOT said “sites must be no more than 50 miles apart from preexisting or planned sites in designated corridors, within 1-mile driving distance of an interchange (exit), have four charging stations with simultaneous charging at 150kW each, have 24/7/365 accessibility and have broadband or cellular capability.”

Prior to the release of the proposal request, ODOT said it will be hosting a virtual Industry Forum to provide an overview of the draft RFP and answer initial questions at 10 a.m. on May 30.

ODOT said those proposing for funding will be required to follow all FHWA NEVI Formula Program final rules and Oklahoma state laws, in the following documents:

Proposers interested in the May 30 forum are being asked to register.