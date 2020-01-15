Oklahoma Democrat introduces bill to abolish death penalty

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma City Democrat is introducing a bill to abolish the death penalty in Oklahoma.

State Rep. Jason Dunnington announced Tuesday his plan to sponsor the bill during the legislative session that begins next month.

It’s unlikely the bill will pass the Republican-controlled Legislature, but Dunnington says the issue shouldn’t be partisan.

The measure already has the support of The Most Rev. Paul Coakley, archbishop of Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma hasn’t carried out an execution since January 2015 following a series of drug mix-ups and a botched lethal injection.