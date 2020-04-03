Oklahoma death toll reaches 38 as virus outbreak continues

In this Thursday, April 2, 2020, photo, RN Summer Jones, wipes a tear away as she sees supporters cheer during an event called Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John in Owasso, Okla. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials say four more people have died after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 38.

The State Department of Health released figures Friday that show 109 more Oklahomans have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 988.

The four deaths reported Friday were all women over age 65.

Three were in Tulsa County, and one was in Cleveland County.

State health officials this week said they received enough testing supplies to conduct thousands more tests and are encouraging doctors and labs to test more people exhibiting symptoms.