Oklahoma death toll reaches 311 as virus outbreak continues

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — State health officials say four more Oklahoma deaths have been blamed on the new coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 311.

The State Department of Health reported that another 111 Oklahomans have tested positive for the virus as the total number of cases reached 5,960.

One patient, a man in the 65-and-older age group, died in Oklahoma County.

Three patients died in Tulsa County — a man in the 65-and-older age group, a woman in the 65-and-older age group, and a man in the 50-to-64 age group.