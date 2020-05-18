Oklahoma death toll reaches 288 as virus outbreak continues

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — State health officials say three more people have died in Oklahoma after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 288.

The State Department of Health reported that another 151 Oklahomans have tested positive for the virus as the total number of cases reached 5,237.

The three new deaths were a man between 50 and 64 years of age from Oklahoma County; and two men who were in the 65 and older age group.

One man was from Caddo County and the other was from Cleveland County.

Officials have said more 26 percent of people who have died of COVID-19 in Oklahoma were 65 years or older.