Oklahoma death row inmates seek injection protocol challenge

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A group of death row inmates in Oklahoma is asking a federal court to reopen their lawsuit challenging the state’s lethal injection method.

Attorneys for the inmates say in a motion Thursday that the newly released protocols are incomplete and that a grand jury investigation is unfinished.

Oklahoma’s attorney general and the head of the state’s prison system announced earlier this month that they’d obtained the lethal drugs needed to resume lethal injections.

Executions have been put on hold in Oklahoma since 2015 following a series of death-chamber mishaps, including a botched lethal injection in 2014.