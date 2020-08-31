Oklahoma COVID-19 death toll reaches 800 after woman’s death

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s death toll from COVID-19 reached 800 after the reported death of a Cleveland County woman.
State health officials reported Monday 713 new confirmed coronavirus cases and one additional death, a Cleveland County woman in the 65-and-older age category.
The total number of confirmed cases in Oklahoma is 58,733.
The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The state reports there are currently 570 people hospitalized with the illness.
