Oklahoma COVID-19 cases skyrocket by 450 cases Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — New cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus skyrocketed in Oklahoma by double the record-setting number reported two days before.

State health officials reported 450 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the third straight day of record numbers of cases and double the record 229 reported Tuesday.

It’s also a 5.1% increase in the state’s overall total, bringing the cases reported in the outbreak to 9,354.

The actual number of people who have contracted the virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.