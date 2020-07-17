Oklahoma COVID-19 cases rise by 699, fewer hospitalized

Cassie Connell (left) leaves a grocery store in Bixby, Okla., on Friday, July 10, 2020 with her sons, Ian Connell (center) and Isaac Connell (right). Cassie Connell said her family wears facemasks frequently when they go out in public. (Matt Barnard/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials report 699 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, and seven more people have died.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported in its daily update Friday there have now been a total of 24,140 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March, and 445 total deaths.

There are currently 604 people hospitalized with the disease caused by the virus.

That’s a slight decrease from the day before.

The actual number of positive cases is likely much higher since many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

The department reports 18,766 people in Oklahoma have recovered.