Oklahoma COVID-19 cases now 29, include nursing home patient

A sign announcing take-out service only is pictured at a McDonald’s restaurant in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt has declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak and ordered that restaurants serve only take-out or delivery food through April 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports the number of coronavirus cases has risen from 17 to 29.

State officials also reported Wednesday the state’s first resident of a nursing home to contract the virus.

The woman was a resident of Ponca City Nursing and Rehabilitation and tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The resident had been discharged from the nursing facility over the weekend to a local hospital after experiencing symptoms.

The vast majority of people who contract the virus recover within weeks, but it can lead to more severe illness, including pneumonia, especially in older adults.

