Oklahoma court upholds murder conviction in Enid slaying

In this Sept. 2018, photo provided by the Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections is Christopher Reynaud. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, upheld the murder conviction and life with parole sentence of Reynaud, an Enid, Okla., man, in the 2016 fatal shooting of Daultn Dickerson in Enid. (Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the murder conviction and life with parole sentence of an Enid man in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Enid.

The court on Thursday rejected appeals by 28-year-old Christopher Reynaud, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of Daultn Dickerson.

Reynaud had argued that the shooting came after Dickerson and two others refused to leave his home.

Prosecutors said Reynaud shot the three because they were trying to remove Reynaud’s girlfriend from the home due to abuse.