Oklahoma court upholds convictions, life sentences for 3 men

by: Associated Press

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has affirmed the first-degree murder convictions and life sentences of three men in separate cases, including a 24-year-old man convicted in the stabbing death of a co-worker.

Dakota Joe Spainhower was convicted by a jury in Creek County in the 2016 stabbing death of Devin Lundberg, who worked with Spainhower in Bristow.

The court also upheld the life prison sentence of 29-year-old David L. Seely, who was convicted of first-degree murder by a jury in McClain County in the 2016 stabbing death of 28-year-old Jackie Wesnidge of Moore. The court says the victim suffered 17 stab wounds.

In addition, the court affirmed the life sentence of 51-year-old Gary Wayne Wilson, who was convicted in the 2016 shooting death of 41-year-old Terrel Smith in Tulsa.

