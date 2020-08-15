Oklahoma County commissioners spike free-speech resolution

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County Commissioners have rejected a resolution proposed to restrict free-speech and protest activities on certain county property.

The commission unanimously voted down the proposal at a boisterous Friday meeting at which several citizens directed sharp criticism toward commissioners.

The proposal to restrict free-speech activities comes after several protests have been held outside county buildings, including the Oklahoma County Jail.

The panel on Friday also voted to allocate $8 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to the county’s jail, sheriff’s office and Juvenile Bureau.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss