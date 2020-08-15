Oklahoma County commissioners spike free-speech resolution

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County Commissioners have rejected a resolution proposed to restrict free-speech and protest activities on certain county property.

The commission unanimously voted down the proposal at a boisterous Friday meeting at which several citizens directed sharp criticism toward commissioners.

The proposal to restrict free-speech activities comes after several protests have been held outside county buildings, including the Oklahoma County Jail.

The panel on Friday also voted to allocate $8 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to the county’s jail, sheriff’s office and Juvenile Bureau.