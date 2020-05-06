Oklahoma coronavirus cases top 4,200, deaths surpass 250

Ethan Bailey, left, hands a take-out order to a customer at Cafe 7 during lunchtime, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Many restaurants are still offering carry-out and delivery only although the restrictions on in-restaurant dining due to coronavirus concerns have been lifted. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma now has more than 4,200 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, and the number deaths due to COVID-19 surpassed 250.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 4,201 cases and 253 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can have the disease without showing symptoms.

The vast majority of those infected recover.

The latest numbers reflect an increase of 74 confirmed cases and six additional deaths as the state begins reopening businesses.