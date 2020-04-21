Oklahoma coronavirus cases top 2,800; deaths rise by 21

Veronica Ramirez, a Pre-K assistant, reaches for an instructional packet as packets and lunches are distributed Monday, April 20, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Schools are operating remotely through the end of the school year due to COVID-19 concerns. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Oklahoma jumped by 21 and the number of total coronavirus cases has surpassed 2,800.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported deaths due to COVID-19 rose from 143 on Monday to 164.

The number of positive cases increased to at least 2,807 from 2,680.

The department reports 25 deaths in Tulsa County, 24 in Oklahoma County and 23 in Cleveland County.

The health department said 346 people are hospitalized either confirmed to have the virus or under investigation.

The vast majority of those infected recover.