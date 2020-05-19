Signs to encourage social distancing are seen on the floor Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Thunderbird Casino in Norman, Okla. The Casino, operated by the Absentee Shawnee Tribe, has reopened for business with about one-third of capacity allowed and social distancing guidelines. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is nearing 5,500 and there are now nearly 300 deaths due to COVID-19.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 5,489 confirmed cases of the virus and 294 deaths.

That’s an increase from 5,398 cases and 288 deaths reported on Monday.

The actual number of those infected is thought to be much higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can have the disease without showing symptoms.

The department said the percentage of people testing positive for the virus is 4.4%.