Oklahoma congresswoman to self-quarantine for 2 weeks

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma congresswoman Kendra Horn says she will self-quarantine for two weeks after a congressman tested positive for the illness linked to the coronavirus.

Horn says she’s not experiencing any symptoms of illness but will self-quarantine because she had contact with Utah congressman Ben McAdams, who later tested positive for the illness.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.