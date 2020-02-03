Oklahoma City uncovers rental scooters in Bricktown Canal

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City crews have uncovered 28 rentable Lime-S electric scooters in the mile-long Bricktown Canal after draining 3 million gallons of water.

Parks and Recreation crews also found four skateboards, a bicycle and a wheelchair while performing the canal cleanup as the city aims to do every three years.

The Oklahoman reports that the municipal H.B. Parsons Fish Hatchery relocated about 50 catfish to the Oklahoma River.

Garden Ponds Unlimited in Moore stepped in to relocate nearly 30 goldfish and koi to a display pond.

Lauri Lucas, co-owner of the pond contractor, says the fish will be monitored for a few months there.