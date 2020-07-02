Oklahoma City restaurant, bar workers required to wear masks

Elizabeth Pollard, acting secretary of science and innovation, wears a face mask as she listens to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speak at a news conference Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Stitt encouraged Oklahomans to wear a face mask, but said that he will not consider placing a face mask mandate in Oklahoma. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is ordering workers at restaurants and to wear masks under new restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Holt said Wednesday that coronavirus hospitalization and infection rates in the city have been flat for the past week, but that those rates are still the highest Oklahoma City has seen during the pandemic.

The state health department reported 355 more confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and two additional deaths since Tuesday.

Oklahoma reported that there are 374 people hospitalized either with the illness or under investigation for it.