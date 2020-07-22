Oklahoma City Public Schools to delay start of school year

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s largest public school district is delaying the start of its school year by three weeks and will have online learning only until at least November.

The Board of Education for Oklahoma City Public Schools voted late Tuesday to delay the start of the school year from Aug. 10 to Aug. 31.

The board also decided to have virtual instruction only for at least the first nine weeks.

District Superintendent Sean McDaniel acknowledged having students and teachers face to face is the best option, but says the decision was the “best and safest route” in light of the coronavirus pandemic.