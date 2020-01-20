Oklahoma City police report second mall shooting in a month

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police in Oklahoma City say that for the second time in a month there was gunfire inside a northwest Oklahoma City mall.

Police say there were no serious injuries, although one person suffered a minor injury from shrapnel, when the gunfire erupted just before 8 p.m. Saturday near the theater inside Penn Square Mall.

Police Lt. Michelle Henderson said two off-duty officers working security in the mall chased the suspect out of the mall and the man escaped.

A Dec. 19 shooting near a shoe store in the mall left one man wounded and another man in custody on an assault and battery charge. 

