Oklahoma City mayor reports ‘tsunami of cases’ among young

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt says the state’s largest city is seeing a “tsunami of cases” of COVID-19 infections among young people between the ages of 18 and 49.

Holt said Tuesday there’s been a dramatic increase in the number of new cases and people being hospitalized for the illness.

If those trends continue, he says the city may reinstate some restrictions that have been lifted in recent weeks.

Oklahoma City-County Health Department Director Dr. Patrick McGough says the spike is being driven by “super spreader” indoor events like funerals, weddings, fitness classes, church events and at bars.