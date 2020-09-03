Oklahoma City mask ordinance extended until Oct. 20

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The requirement to wear a mask in Oklahoma City is being extended by six weeks in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The City Council on Tuesday voted to extend the mandate that masks be worn indoors from Sept. 8 until Oct. 20.

Oklahoma City had a reported 11,222 total virus cases as of Tuesday, the highest among cities in the state, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

A similar mask ordinance in Tulsa is to expire Nov. 30.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 60,118 confirmed virus cases on Wednesday.