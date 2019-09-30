Oklahoma City firefighters find body on burned couch

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say Oklahoma City firefighters discovered a body on a burned couch while extinguishing the flames in rural northeast Oklahoma City.

Battalion Fire Chief Benny Fulkerson says firefighters were called Thursday afternoon and notified police after discovering the body.

Police Sgt. Gary Knight says detectives determined the death is “clearly a homicide,” but the body was so badly burned it could not be identified as male or female.

Police say the body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for identification and to determine the cause of death.