Oklahoma City Council approves mandatory mask ordinance

Cassie Connell (left) leaves a grocery store in Bixby, Okla., on Friday, July 10, 2020 with her sons, Ian Connell (center) and Isaac Connell (right). Cassie Connell said her family wears facemasks frequently when they go out in public. (Matt Barnard/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City’s council has voted to require faces to be covered inside all public buildings in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The council approved the ordinance by a 6-3 vote at a special meeting Friday.

The ordinance requires people age 11 and up, with few exceptions, to don face coverings or shields covering their noses and mouths in all indoor public spaces.

Oklahoma City joins Tulsa in mandating masks to be worn to limit the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The state has reported 24,140 confirmed cases and 445 deaths since March.