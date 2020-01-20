Oklahoma City bail bondsman charged with manslaughter

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma City bail bondsman has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the fatal Thanksgiving shooting of a woman at a south Oklahoma City hotel.

Prosecutors say 49-year-old Howard Barnett was trying to arrest a fugitive at the hotel when he forced his way past 43-year-old Jennifer Dunn and into the room, then was fighting with with Dunn and the suspect when the gun discharged, killing Dunn.

Barnett’s attorney told The Oklahoman that Barnett denies wrongdoing.

Prosecutors say Barnett is to blame for Dunn’s death because he unlawfully entered the room.

